Short Interest in Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Declines By 68.8%

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NHMD opened at $0.00 on Friday. Nate’s Food has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

