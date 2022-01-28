Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Drops By 63.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JHAA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.