Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Drops By 63.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JHAA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
