Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Grows By 304.0%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 304.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

