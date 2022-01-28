Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Increases By 313.3%

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $40.33 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $18.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

