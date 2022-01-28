Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Grows By 323.5%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 323.5% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTR. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $168,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

