Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rises By 594.9%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 594.9% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTV stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.33. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

