Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 427.8%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 427.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.