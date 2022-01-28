Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Decreases By 64.9%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prysmian from €35.00 ($39.77) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prysmian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

PRYMY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

