Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Declines By 75.6%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVH. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

