Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Rises By 622.2%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 622.2% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 21,901 shares of company stock valued at $358,856 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

