Short Interest in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) Grows By 545.0%

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 545.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.