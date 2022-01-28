Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 65.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.