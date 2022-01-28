Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 65.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
