Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Increases By 440.0%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $16,510,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $11,125,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,547,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

