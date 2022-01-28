Short Interest in Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) Decreases By 64.3%

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 986,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOPA opened at $4.46 on Friday. Society Pass has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $77.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

