Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Drops By 62.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

