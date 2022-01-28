Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Decreases By 63.7%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TAIPY opened at $12.05 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

