Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Declines By 69.7%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TMKR opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $19,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 57.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 145.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 258,858 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,883,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

