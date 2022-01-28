Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Decreases By 64.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. TDK has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $56.13.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TDK
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
