Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Decreases By 64.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. TDK has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

