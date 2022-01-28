Short Interest in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Declines By 66.7%

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of The National Security Group stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The National Security Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of -0.01.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

