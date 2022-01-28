Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) Rises By 587.5%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPTD. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPTD opened at $9.94 on Friday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

