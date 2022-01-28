Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Decreases By 76.7%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATVCU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVCU. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 486.1% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

