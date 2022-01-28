Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Declines By 69.7%

UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTAAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. UTA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

