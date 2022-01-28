Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Expands By 362.9%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,600 shares, a growth of 362.9% from the December 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,583,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

