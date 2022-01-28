Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Rises By 342.7%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, an increase of 342.7% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,903,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after buying an additional 1,297,134 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $72,021,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,139,000 after buying an additional 1,042,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

