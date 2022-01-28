Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Decreases By 77.4%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the December 31st total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,249,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

