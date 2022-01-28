Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Declines By 70.4%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VRPX opened at $1.86 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Mack purchased 25,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $100,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRPX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

