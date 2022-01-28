Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Declines By 67.9%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

