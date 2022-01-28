Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Grows By 427.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 427.5% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of EAD opened at $8.27 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $9.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
