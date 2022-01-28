Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Grows By 427.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 427.5% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of EAD opened at $8.27 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.