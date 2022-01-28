ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.27, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 24.7% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 238.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 194.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

