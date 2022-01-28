ShowHand Price Down 8.4% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $46,793.54 and $11.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00105808 BTC.

About ShowHand

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

