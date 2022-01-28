Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 10%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE)’s stock price shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 121,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 187,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.69.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

