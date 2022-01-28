Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Insider William D. Turner Sells 5,000 Shares

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SRRA stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $26.49. 1,902,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

