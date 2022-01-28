Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SRRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $935,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

