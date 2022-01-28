Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.33

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.33 and traded as low as C$17.69. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$17.69, with a volume of 57,801 shares traded.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.33. The firm has a market cap of C$666.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.67 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

