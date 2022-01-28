Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 108,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 77,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.