Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.44. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $158.37 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

