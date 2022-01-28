Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €55.00 ($62.50) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($28.98) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($40.98).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.