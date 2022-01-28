Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 55,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,351,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.