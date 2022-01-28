Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Down 5.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

