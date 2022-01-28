Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

SILC stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,298. The firm has a market cap of $289.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. Silicom has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicom stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Silicom worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

