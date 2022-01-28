Siltronic (WAF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Siltronic (FRA: WAF):

1/27/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($164.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/26/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €160.00 ($181.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €165.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

1/11/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €150.00 ($170.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of WAF opened at €115.60 ($131.36) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($174.09). The business’s 50 day moving average is €134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.70.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

