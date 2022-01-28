Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) received a C$6.50 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.52.

Shares of SVM stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,300. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$112,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,470. Insiders sold a total of 172,125 shares of company stock valued at $935,123 over the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

