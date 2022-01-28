SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 387.0% in January

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 387.0% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 399.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNT stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

