Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Down 72.0% in January

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $484,000.

QQD opened at $28.03 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

