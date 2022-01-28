Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading Down 8.6%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 27,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 27,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.69% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

