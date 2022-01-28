Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Down 1.4%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

About Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary engages in the distribution of applied materials, particularly plastics. It offers polymer products such as generic construction materials and breathable stretch film and antibacterial sheeting. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.