Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Trading Down 5%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

