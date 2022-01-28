Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $21.95. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.