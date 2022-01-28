Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $21.95. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
