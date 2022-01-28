Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 460.9% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.30.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
