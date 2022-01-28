Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 460.9% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

