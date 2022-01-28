Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Financial Comparison

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27% Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56%

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sintx Technologies and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 524.86%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 281.10%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 18.43 -$7.03 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $1.16 million 40.49 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -1.80

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

